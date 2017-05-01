Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY17 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 45.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director James T. Prokopanko bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 570,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

