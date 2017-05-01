Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Resorts’ 1Q17 earnings of $1.24 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.6% and were up 15.9% year over year on higher revenues. Notably, revenues beat the consensus mark by 10.4% and grew 47.9% year over year. Higher revenues from Wynn Palace and solid performance of its Las Vegas Operations drove the results, partly offset by lower revenues from Wynn Macau. Despite the improving gaming trends in Macau, it will take some time for the region to return to its former glory as concerns related to the sustainability of revenues from the VIP market linger. Even so, Wynn Resorts’ shares have outpaced the Zacks classified Gaming industry in the past six months. Further, the company’s strong brand recognition, higher non-gaming revenues along with an improving economy and growing tourism in Las Vegas should drive the top line. Yet, high debt burden and promotional allowances along with intense competition raises concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Wynn Resorts, Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $101.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.85.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 2.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 2,134,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $127.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 5,683.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,262.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 354,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,886,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 22.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 110,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 30.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 222,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

