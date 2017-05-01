Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Raised to Buy at Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WYNN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Instinet cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.85.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 2.75% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.39. 1,046,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

In related news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at $44,095,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter worth $143,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter worth $220,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

