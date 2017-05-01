Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.62 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.85.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 3.0002% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.7006. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,225 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.1568 and a beta of 1.90.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In related news, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 354,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

