Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.42 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 30.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock’s market cap is $3.10 billion.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wright-medical-group-wmgi-earning-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

In related news, Director David D. Stevens sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $330,714.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $587,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,617,171. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.