Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wright Medical Group has set its FY17 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.26) EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.59 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wright Medical Group to post $-0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 255,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock’s market cap is $3.05 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $462,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $587,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

