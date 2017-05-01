Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wright Medical Group has set its FY17 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.26) EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wright Medical Group to post $-0.290 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.100 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded down 1.65% on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,698 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.05 billion. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $587,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 16,375 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $462,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,171. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

