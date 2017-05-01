WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,897,907 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 28,973,461 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,283,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,669,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 3,910,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,397,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 2,909,558 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,383,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,251,000 after buying an additional 2,255,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,033,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 1,109,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at 11.93 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.73 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.41 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 178.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

