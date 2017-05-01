Wpp Plc’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.93) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 1,620 ($20.71) to GBX 1,760 ($22.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,034 ($26.00) to GBX 2,220 ($28.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,965.20 ($25.12).

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1653.7284 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,708.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.28. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,204.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,928.07. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 21.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.05 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Wpp Plc’s previous dividend of $19.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other Wpp Plc news, insider Sir Martin Sorrell sold 57,522 shares of Wpp Plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($21.99), for a total transaction of £989,378.40 ($1,264,866.27).

Wpp Plc Company Profile

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

