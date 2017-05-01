World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,495,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after buying an additional 293,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 227,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) opened at 21.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.29 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $25.86 in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $150,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Basil V. Jr. Devito sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $184,421.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,367.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,412 shares of company stock worth $2,774,287. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

