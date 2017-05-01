Woodward (WWD) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Woodward earned a media sentiment score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) traded up 0.13% on Monday, reaching $67.76. 9,301 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company earned $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.56 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Woodward (WWD) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/woodward-wwd-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $498,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Val Glass sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,870,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,815. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.