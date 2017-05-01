Woodward (WWD) to Repurchase $500 million in Outstanding Shares

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $500 million in outstanding shares on Monday, January 30th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 67.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. Woodward has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In other Woodward news, Director James R. Rulseh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $245,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,815.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Val Glass sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,870,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,815. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

