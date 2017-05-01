Woodward Inc (WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY17 guidance to $2.95-3.25 EPS.

Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 67.67 on Monday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich purchased 7,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $498,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Rulseh sold 3,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $245,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,815.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,815. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

