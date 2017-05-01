Woodstock Corp Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,779,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 166,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,779,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $839.80 and its 200-day moving average is $806.67. The company has a market capitalization of $622.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $916.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Nomura set a $985.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research GmbH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $966.24.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.50, for a total transaction of $3,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,356 shares of company stock valued at $202,106,746. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

