Wolf Minerals Limited (WLFE) Given not rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Wolf Minerals Limited (LON:WLFE) in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.06) price target on shares of Wolf Minerals Limited in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Wolf Minerals Limited (LON:WLFE) traded down 2.78% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4.25. Wolf Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 46.12 million.

About Wolf Minerals Limited

Wolf Minerals Limited is an Australia-based specialty metals producer. The Company is engaged in tungsten and tin mining, which is conducted through the subsidiary, Wolf Minerals (UK) Limited. The Company operates in the tungsten and tin industry of the mining and materials sector in the United Kingdom.

