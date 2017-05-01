WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) PT Set at $38.00 by Maxim Group

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) received a $38.00 price target from Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WNS (Holdings) Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) opened at 32.02 on Thursday. WNS has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.96.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $19,180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 46.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after buying an additional 433,104 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after buying an additional 388,091 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 153.0% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 393,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 237,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $4,838,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS (Holdings) Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

