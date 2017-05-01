WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 7,540 shares of the company traded hands. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

