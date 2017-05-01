GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 42,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 10.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 94,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,231,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,126,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 331,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) opened at 40.90 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.36%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

