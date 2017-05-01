Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. held its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining Corp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $172,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $207,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) opened at 33.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The stock’s market cap is $18.03 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Newmont Mining Corp’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Vetr raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $33,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $53,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,757 shares of company stock worth $754,518. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont Mining Corp

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

