Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 6,286 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 94.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 62,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 219,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

