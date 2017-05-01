Williams Partners (WPZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.31

News coverage about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded up 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,712 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The firm’s market cap is $39.63 billion. Williams Partners has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $42.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.65%.

WPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

