Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.00 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,267 shares. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The firm’s market cap is $25.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

