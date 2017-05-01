William Hill (WIMHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of William Hill from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) traded down 0.46% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. William Hill has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/william-hill-wimhy-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

