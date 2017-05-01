QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Friday. William Blair analyst A. Doradla now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William Blair Comments on QUALCOMM, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (QCOM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/william-blair-comments-on-qualcomm-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-qcom.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 239% compared to the average volume of 1,511 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.