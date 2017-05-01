William Blair Comments on O'Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $296.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $290.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $300.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.34.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 248.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.69. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $245.01 and a 52-week high of $292.84.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 12.08%. O'Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $8,599,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,050,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Rashkow sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.61, for a total value of $133,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,998.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,188 shares of company stock worth $16,555,664. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

