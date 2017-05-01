Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRD. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 76,594 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,600,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

