Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 45.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr cut shares of Whole Foods Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.12 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 36.37 on Friday. Whole Foods Market has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

In other news, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $182,105.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $160,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the third quarter worth $631,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the third quarter worth $3,358,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

