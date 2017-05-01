Whittier Trust Co. Sells 221 Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 20.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 76.2% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,581 shares. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 12 month low of $240.30 and a 12 month high of $303.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 507 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average daily volume of 204 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBB. Vetr upgraded iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.66 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

