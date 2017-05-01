Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.818 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) traded down 0.71% on Monday, reaching $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,438 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $802 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.46 million. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works Company’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc lowered American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr upgraded American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.41 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded American Water Works Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of American Water Works Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

