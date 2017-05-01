Whittier Trust Co. Maintains Position in General Finance Co. (GFN)

Whittier Trust Co. continued to hold its stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of General Finance worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. General Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $135.72 million.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. General Finance had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business earned $72.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFN. Singular Research began coverage on General Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Manuel Marrero bought 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,836.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,577 shares in the company, valued at $599,642.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $28,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,643.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,784. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp.

