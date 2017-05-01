Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) PT Raised to $15.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) opened at 8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The firm’s market cap is $3.01 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $371.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.28 million. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 106.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-pt-raised-to-15-00-at-r-f-lafferty.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,463,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corp during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 3,660.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 75,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum Corp

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.