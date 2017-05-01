Whitbread plc’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.53) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($61.37) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,965 ($50.69) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,156.81 ($53.14).

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 4032.846 on Tuesday. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,402.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,000.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,818.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 65.90 ($0.84) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Whitbread plc’s previous dividend of $29.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In other Whitbread plc news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,943 ($50.41) per share, with a total value of £56,187.75 ($71,832.97). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,814 ($48.76), for a total value of £205,078.78 ($262,182.03).

About Whitbread plc

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

