Whitbread plc (WTB) Rating Reiterated by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($63.92) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($58.17) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Whitbread plc to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,340 ($42.70) to GBX 4,150 ($53.06) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,156.81 ($53.14).

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 4032.846 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.35 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,000.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,818.26. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,402.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 65.90 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Whitbread plc’s previous dividend of $29.90.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,814 ($48.76), for a total transaction of £205,078.78 ($262,182.03). Also, insider David Atkins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,943 ($50.41) per share, with a total value of £56,187.75 ($71,832.97).

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

