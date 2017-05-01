WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a GBX 1,661 ($21.45) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.60) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.24) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded WH Smith Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Haitong Bank upgraded WH Smith Plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.53) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,870 ($24.14) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.73 ($23.42).
WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) traded down 0.8408% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1769.6227. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.96 billion. WH Smith Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,963.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,775.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,611.76.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
WH Smith Plc Company Profile
WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.
