WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of WGL Holdings worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WGL Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,897,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WGL Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in WGL Holdings by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WGL Holdings by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in WGL Holdings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,079 shares. WGL Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.60.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. WGL Holdings had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm earned $609.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WGL Holdings Inc will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from WGL Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. WGL Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

WGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WGL Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons cut WGL Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About WGL Holdings

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

