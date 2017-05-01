Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Rhonda D. Hunter sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $67,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick R. Holley sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $234,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,519,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,272 shares of company stock worth $8,492,653 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $257,785,000. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $215,356,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $66,332,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,944,000 after buying an additional 1,487,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $42,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) traded down 1.048% on Friday, hitting $33.515. 2,097,952 shares of the stock traded hands. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.956 and a beta of 1.36.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

