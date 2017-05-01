WEX Inc (WEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on WEX from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) opened at 101.46 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. WEX had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $291.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $604,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,703,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,361,000 after buying an additional 371,145 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,315,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,356,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,572,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,511,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

