WEX Inc (WEX) Receives $107.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on WEX from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $604,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,414,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,890,000 after buying an additional 49,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in WEX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 294,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) traded up 2.00% during trading on Monday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,236 shares. WEX has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. WEX had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business earned $291.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

