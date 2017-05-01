Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 280.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. 709,067 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Nora Mary Everett sold 11,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $711,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $619,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,736,393 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

