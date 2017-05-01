Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,419,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,251,000 after buying an additional 347,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 366,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,595,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,049,000 after buying an additional 2,970,154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,891,000 after buying an additional 438,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 23.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,549,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 663,043 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) traded up 0.41% on Monday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 850,307 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $35.64 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $35.28.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Canadian Natural Resource had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is presently -168.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

