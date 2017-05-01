Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12,358.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) traded up 2.26% on Monday, reaching $397.27. The company had a trading volume of 998,214 shares. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $452.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 18.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wetherby-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $448.00 to $446.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.13.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.