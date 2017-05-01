Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,761,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,463,565,000 after buying an additional 3,702,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,713,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,161,970,000 after buying an additional 607,341 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,648,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,620,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $227,009,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,244,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $147,224,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 1,295,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company earned $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

In other Ross Stores news, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,585 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $641,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,900.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 3,004 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $189,732.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,329.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,360 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

