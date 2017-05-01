Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) traded down 1.25% on Monday, hitting $55.10. 8,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $450.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westwood Holdings Group will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

