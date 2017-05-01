WestRock Co (WRK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) traded up 0.773% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.974. The stock had a trading volume of 185,085 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. WestRock has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.068 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.89%.

In other WestRock news, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $484,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,959.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,453,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

