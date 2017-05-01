Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) opened at 83.89 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $916 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 568,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 141.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 271,617 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 283,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 150,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 143,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

