Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup Inc

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Western Gas Partners, from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) opened at 58.71 on Tuesday. Western Gas Partners, has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Western Gas Partners, had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business earned $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Western Gas Partners,’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Western Gas Partners,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,720.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 49.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 132,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

