Mizuho Cuts Western Digital Corp (WDC) Price Target to $92.00

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Vetr raised shares of Western Digital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.27 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital Corp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital Corp from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 1.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. 8,367,741 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.35 billion.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.22. Western Digital Corp had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Western Digital Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post $8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $465,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 34,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $2,611,302.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,767 shares of company stock worth $5,385,631. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital Corp

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

