Western Digital Corp (WDC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 target price on Western Digital Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Western Digital Corp from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Western Digital Corp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 1.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366,331 shares. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The stock’s market cap is $25.35 billion.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.22. The company earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital Corp had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post $8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/western-digital-corp-wdc-given-new-108-00-price-target-at-maxim-group.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $465,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 27,137 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $2,308,544.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,631 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.