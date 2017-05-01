Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp to post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 108,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $445.18 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -688.85%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio includes Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including Mortgage pass-through certificates, Agency derivatives, Agency Interest-Only Strips and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); Non-Agency RMBS, and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), Non-Agency CMBS, Non United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS), as well as Residential and Commercial Whole-Loans.

