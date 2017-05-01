Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Westell Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of digital and analog products used by telcos to deliver services primarily over existing copper telephone wires that connect end users to a telco’s central office. The company also markets its products and services to other telecommunications and information service providers seeking direct access to end-user customers. The company’s customers include all the Regional Bell Operating Companies as well as GTE and other carriers. “

Shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) traded down 1.652% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.655. The stock had a trading volume of 38,106 shares. The company’s market cap is $40.33 million. Westell Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westell Technologies stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,122,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.82% of Westell Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG).

